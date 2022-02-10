IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get a taste of the Beijing Olympics with these tasty dumpling and meat pie recipes

Russian figure skater tests positive for banned drug, delaying medal ceremony

02:46

The International Olympic Committee is remaining tight-lipped on its legal issues following reports of a positive drug test from 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. The controversy has delayed the figure skating medal ceremony, in which Russia had won first place. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY from Beijing.Feb. 10, 2022

