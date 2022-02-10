Russian figure skater tests positive for banned drug, delaying medal ceremony
02:46
Share this -
copied
The International Olympic Committee is remaining tight-lipped on its legal issues following reports of a positive drug test from 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. The controversy has delayed the figure skating medal ceremony, in which Russia had won first place. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY from Beijing.Feb. 10, 2022
UP NEXT
Team USA Olympian shares elevator ride with mascot Bing Dwen Dwen
00:40
Team USA curler Matt Hamilton gives his sport a fresh look with eye-catching shoes
00:32
Chloe Kim asks for snacks after winning gold at 2022 Olympics: 'I'm starving'
00:44
Watch silver medalist Jaelin Kauf’s emotional reunion with her mom on TODAY plaza
05:46
Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski on Nathan Chen’s gold medal win, Russian skating scandal
05:38
Mexican figure skater Donovan Carrillo makes history at 2022 Winter Olympics