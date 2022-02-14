Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics despite failed drug test

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by the Court of Arbitration for Sport despite testing positive for a banned substance. The sample was taken in December 2021. On Monday, the International Olympic Committee said the case is not over and that there won’t be any medal ceremonies that include Valieva while the case is being evaluated. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY from Beijing.Feb. 14, 2022