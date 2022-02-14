IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Olympic Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates share their love story

    03:45

  • Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor talk winning gold and silver in monobob

    04:37

  • 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will'

    00:55

  • Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

    03:05
  • Now Playing

    Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics despite failed drug test

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Cross country skier waits for last-place finisher at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:56

  • How Team USA’s speedskaters aim to shake up the sport at 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:31

  • Snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner on gold medal win

    02:34

  • Elana Meyers Taylor talks bringing young son to the 2022 Olympics

    04:14

  • Team USA athletes to watch for during ice dance events at 2022 Olympics

    04:39

  • Shaun White on Olympic farewell: I was so close to the podium, but happy with my run

    08:17

  • Nathan Chen thanks his mom after winning gold at 2022 Olympics

    00:45

  • Shaun White on final Olympics: It’s ‘emotional’ having it come to an end

    03:41

  • Erin Jackson to compete against longtime friend Brittany Bowe this weekend

    02:11

  • Chloe Kim talks winning gold at 2022 Olympics, thanks boyfriend for support

    06:28

  • Winter Vinecki’s journey to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    03:58

  • Team USA’s Jaelin Kauf’s parents share delight in daughter’s Olympic victory: ’Girl, you did it!’

    05:22

  • Bing Dwen Dwen: Everything to know about the fluffy panda mascot of the 2022 Olympics

    03:24

  • Nathan Chen talks pressure put on athletes, if he will compete in 2026 Winter Olympics

    05:18

  • Watch Team USA's Jaelin Kauf get surprised by her mom live on the TODAY plaza!

    01:27

TODAY

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics despite failed drug test

02:46

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by the Court of Arbitration for Sport despite testing positive for a banned substance. The sample was taken in December 2021. On Monday, the International Olympic Committee said the case is not over and that there won’t be any medal ceremonies that include Valieva while the case is being evaluated. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY from Beijing.Feb. 14, 2022

  • Olympic Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates share their love story

    03:45

  • Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor talk winning gold and silver in monobob

    04:37

  • 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will'

    00:55

  • Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

    03:05
  • Now Playing

    Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics despite failed drug test

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Cross country skier waits for last-place finisher at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:56

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All