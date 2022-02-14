IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

TODAY

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022

