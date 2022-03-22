Alexei Navalny found guilty of fraud by Russian court
00:26
A Russian court found jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny guilty of fraud. The verdict means President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic could spend an additional 13 years in prison.March 22, 2022
