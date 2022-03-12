Russian convoy moves closer to Kyiv

Russian forces have expanded their attacks across Ukraine, closing in on Kyiv. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation in Mariupol, where humanitarian evacuations have failed multiple times, is growing worse each day. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports live from Lviv for Saturday TODAY. March 12, 2022
