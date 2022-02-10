US military officials hope for diplomatic end to Russia-Ukraine crisis
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t made a decision yet on whether or not to invade Ukraine. The U.S. military is preparing for the possibility of war while key talks between Russia and Ukraine are set to take place in Berlin later today.Feb. 10, 2022
