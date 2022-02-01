IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with pork and chive dumplings and spicy steak

    Russia, US blame each other for Ukraine crisis in bitter clash at UN Security Council

Russia, US blame each other for Ukraine crisis in bitter clash at UN Security Council

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with Russia’s Foreign Minister on Tuesday. It comes after Russia delivered a written response to the U.S.’s latest effort to defuse the crisis in Ukraine. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY from the White House.Feb. 1, 2022

After bitter public clash between U.S. and Russia, Ukraine focus shifts to diplomacy

    Russia, US blame each other for Ukraine crisis in bitter clash at UN Security Council

