IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Frozen iguanas are falling from trees in yearly spectacle

    01:57

  • $426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Los Angeles

    00:26

  • Kansas woman charged with supporting ISIS to appear in court

    00:30

  • Athletes faces strict restrictions as they arrive in China for Winter Olympics

    02:41

  • Trump said he’d consider pardons for Jan. 6 rioters if he’s reelected

    00:37

  • Tributes pour in for former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died at 30

    02:24

  • Lindsey Graham signals support for potential Biden Supreme Court nominee

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Russia to face pressure at UN meeting, but shows no signs of backing down

    02:55
  • UP NEXT

    Northeast in deep freeze after blizzard leaves thousand without power

    02:18

  • Rabbi Sy Dresner, civil rights activist and MLK Jr. ally, dies at 92 years old

    02:16

  • Tom Brady retirement rumors fly as NFL’s rising stars look to fall in his footsteps

    02:24

  • How Biden’s new justice will impact the Supreme Court

    05:00

  • Chuck Todd: “Not having this united front on Putin is not a good look”

    01:43

  • Tensions high in Ukraine as the U.S. prepares to send troops to the region

    01:55

  • The Northeast digs out after the first nor’easter of 2022

    02:16

  • Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment

    00:38

  • Team USA arrives in Beijing for 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:22

  • MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle succeeds Brian Williams as ‘11th Hour’ host

    00:44

  • What you need to know to protect your money

    04:37

  • Gusty winds cause dangerous conditions in New York City

    01:45

TODAY

Russia to face pressure at UN meeting, but shows no signs of backing down

02:55

Russia is keeping its military on the move with nearly 130,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders. Meanwhile, the U.N. security council will meet Monday at the request of the United States to discuss that buildup. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Frozen iguanas are falling from trees in yearly spectacle

    01:57

  • $426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Los Angeles

    00:26

  • Kansas woman charged with supporting ISIS to appear in court

    00:30

  • Athletes faces strict restrictions as they arrive in China for Winter Olympics

    02:41

  • Trump said he’d consider pardons for Jan. 6 rioters if he’s reelected

    00:37

  • Tributes pour in for former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died at 30

    02:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All