Russia to face pressure at UN meeting, but shows no signs of backing down
02:55
Share this -
copied
Russia is keeping its military on the move with nearly 130,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders. Meanwhile, the U.N. security council will meet Monday at the request of the United States to discuss that buildup. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2022
UP NEXT
Frozen iguanas are falling from trees in yearly spectacle
01:57
$426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Los Angeles
00:26
Kansas woman charged with supporting ISIS to appear in court
00:30
Athletes faces strict restrictions as they arrive in China for Winter Olympics
02:41
Trump said he’d consider pardons for Jan. 6 rioters if he’s reelected
00:37
Tributes pour in for former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died at 30