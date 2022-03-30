Russia suggests potential meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
NBC’s Keir Simmons joins TODAY to discuss the Russian and Ukraine negotiations in Turkey saying “despite the continued fighting between Russia and Ukraine, there seems to be some political progress in the Istanbul talks between the two nations.” Ukraine proposed that it could be neutral without any western bases on its territory, and Russia suggested that there could be a meeting between Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.March 30, 2022
