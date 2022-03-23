Russia steps up attack on Kyiv even as its forces take major losses

Russia has significantly increased attacks in and around Kyiv over the last 24 hours, leaving destruction along the way. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says more than 100,000 people remain trapped in Mariupol and accuse Russia of targeting humanitarian corridors opened to allow the full evacuation of the city. Meanwhile, a U.S. official says Russia has lost nearly ten percent of its combat power in Ukraine. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.March 23, 2022