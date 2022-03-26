Russia appears to have halted its ground offensive towards Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, for a new focus on fighting to control an area in the country’s Southeast. Ukrainian President Zelenksyy declared that “over the past week, our heroic armed forces have dealt powerful blows to the enemy.” NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for Saturday TODAY.March 26, 2022
Global donations show support for Ukraine refugees
03:44
Now Playing
Russia signals change of strategy in Ukraine
02:16
UP NEXT
Biden gets firsthand look at Ukrainian refugee crisis in Poland
03:07
American man detained by Russian forces while fleeing Ukrainian city is released
00:50
Man plays cello amid destruction in Ukraine
00:54
Ukrainian civilians volunteer to train for territorial defense forces