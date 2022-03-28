Russia shifts strategy to focus on eastern Ukraine
Kharkiv is back in the crosshairs after Russia’s military claims it is shifting the main focus of its offensive to the east of the country. This shift comes after Russian troops failed to encircle the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.March 28, 2022
