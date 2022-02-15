Russia says it has pulled back some troops around Ukraine amid hopes of diplomacy
02:26
Share this -
copied
Russia says it has pulled some troops away from the Ukrainian border, but officials in Ukraine are expressing skepticism. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he believes diplomacy is still a possibility, adding that he would propose continuing and intensifying talks. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Feb. 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Fire warning impacting 11 million amid winter warm-up
00:58
Watch: Hundreds of birds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico
00:28
Prices soar for new and used cars: What you need to know
03:00
Novak Djokovic to skip events requiring COVID-19 vaccinations
00:28
Trump’s longtime accounting firm cutting ties with his organization
00:34
Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak