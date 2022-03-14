Russia ramps up attacks in Western Ukraine in brutal weekend of fighting
03:14
Russia is continuing to carry out attacks across Ukraine, now making no distinction between Ukrainian civilians or soldiers inside Kyiv. The attack of an apartment building left at least one person dead. This comes amid news of Brent Renaud, an American journalist and filmmaker, shot and killed by Russian forces over the weekend. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.March 14, 2022
