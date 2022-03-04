Russia on the receiving end of cyber attacks by Anonymous
Members of the hacking group Anonymous have declared cyber war on Russia, targeting more than 1,500 Russian websites. U.S. officials confirmed they have seen evidence of the Anonymous hacks after Russia launched a cyber and ground offensive against Ukraine. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.March 4, 2022
