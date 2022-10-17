IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New York Philharmonic starts new season in renovated concert hall

    03:35

  • Hearing aids now available without a prescription

    02:47

  • Pfizer CEO talks contracting COVID twice, importance of boosters

    02:49

  • Caught on camera: Whale nearly lands on boat in Jersey Shore

    00:33

  • Days of free returns may be coming to an end

    02:27

  • Radioactive contamination found at Missouri elementary school

    00:26

  • How tips helped police track down the alleged California serial killer

    02:49

  • New bodycam footage released in Connecticut police shooting

    00:41

  • Student loan forgiveness: Who is eligible and how to apply

    01:41

  • Herschel Walker makes extensive comments on abortion allegation

    03:59

  • Fire kills eight at Iranian prison, as protests enter fifth week

    02:29
    Russia hits cities across Ukraine with 'kamikaze' style drone attacks

    01:48
    Cold snap to blast Northeast with winter-like temperatures

    01:47

  • ‘Back to the Future’ stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd reunite

    03:57

  • Dan Wieden, adman who coined Nike’s ‘Just Do It,’ dies at 77

    02:17

  • Family of Raleigh shooting victim speak out in emotional interview

    02:04

  • Meet the wooden sailboat and its captain taking YouTube by storm

    03:30

  • How can the Fed tame inflation as prices rise faster than expected?

    04:49

  • Midterm races heat up as Election Day approaches

    02:44

  • Suspect arrested in connection to 6 murders in California

    02:20

Russia launched dozens of Iranian-made drones at Ukrainian cities over the weekend, in a kamikaze-style attacks. NBC's Richard Engel reports on Russia's increasing reliance on the small and inexpensive but highly maneuverable and accurate drones which allow Russian forces to dive bomb Ukrainian cities from long range.Oct. 17, 2022

