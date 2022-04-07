A U.S. military official tells NBC News all Russian troops have left the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, withdrawing back to Belarus and Russia for repairs. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to collect evidence of war crimes while President Biden imposed even more sanctions on Russia. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv. Warning: Some of the images are disturbing.April 7, 2022
Russia fully withdraws troops from Kyiv
