Russian troops claim to have captured first Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russian troops claim to have captured their first city in Ukraine: the small town of Kherson. While fighting continues, the government is still hanging on, as citizens stand up to convoys and block roads. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.
March 3, 2022
