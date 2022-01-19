Russia could attack Ukraine at 'very short notice': Secretary Blinken
02:38
Share this -
copied
Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Ukraine Wednesday in a quickly organized, last-minute effort to avoid a Russian invasion of the country, trying to assure Ukraine’s president that the United States has its back. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv, Ukraine.Jan. 19, 2022
Now Playing
Russia could attack Ukraine at 'very short notice': Secretary Blinken
02:38
UP NEXT
Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests
02:15
New York AG: 'Significant evidence' suggesting fraud by Trump and two of his children
00:43
Major challenges continue to face Biden 1 year into presidency
02:07
AT&T, Verizon delay launching 5G near some airports
02:30
Vietnamese refugees pay it forward with sponsorship program