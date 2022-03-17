Ukrainian theater with signs that read ‘children’ attacked by Russia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russian forces are bombing apartment buildings every day in Kyiv as locations in Kharkiv and Mariupol continue to be attacked. A theater with signs that said “children” with hundreds reportedly sheltering inside was struck, with Russia claiming it was a military headquarters. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.
March 17, 2022
