Russia intensifies missile attacks as they close in on Ukraine’s capital
02:43
Ukrainian cities faced intense bombing Tuesday night with Russian troops taking aim on civilian targets. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accused Russia of using brutality against civilians to force him to sign a deal with Moscow, likely prompting his exit. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY from Kyiv.March 2, 2022
Ukrainian official calls for no-fly zone: We need the protection of the sky