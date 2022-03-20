IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell: Gas-tax holiday proposals are ‘terrible climate policy’ 00:43 Full Panel: Biden, Xi offer conflicting accounts of call over Ukraine 07:47 Full Liz Cheney: 'Important that Putin not reap any rewards' from his invasion 07:31 Full Sen. Murphy: U.S. involvement in Ukraine ‘is going to increase’ if Russia continues targeting civilians 06:26 Full NATO Sec. General: 'Our core responsibility is to protect 1 billion people living in … NATO countries' 08:22 NATO Sec. Gen.: We've 'trained' Ukrainian armed forces 'for many years' 01:16 9/11 first responder risks his life rescuing families in Ukraine 03:11 Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience 03:29 Watts: ‘Mud season’ slows Russian advances in Ukraine 02:07 Engel: In Ukraine, 'people aren't making plans … they're just making weapons' 02:52 Russia attacks art school, steps up attacks on Ukrainian civilians 01:14 Chuck Todd: ‘How long is NATO going to sit back and watch Russia intentionally target civilians?’ 02:12 Biden to attend NATO and EU summits as Ukraine war rages on 01:36
Now Playing
Russia bombs art school turned shelter: Mariupol ‘wiped off the face of the Earth’ 02:33
UP NEXT
Biden warns China not to support Russia as war in Ukraine rages 03:03 Russia escalates bombing of civilian targets amid food shortage 02:40 Biden warns China not to help Russia 03:36 Zelenskyy calls on Moscow to meet, restore Ukraine’s ‘territorial integrity’ 01:13 Experts answer viewer questions on the war in Ukraine 15:56 Foreign nationals and students fight to escape war in Ukraine 03:32 Russia bombs art school turned shelter: Mariupol ‘wiped off the face of the Earth’ 02:33
Overnight in Mariupol, Ukraine, Russia bombed an art school that had become a shelter for at least 400 people whose fate remains unknown. Ukrainian authorities said the port city has been “wiped off the face of the Earth,” as Ukrainian President Zelenksyy continues to push for peace talks. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for Sunday TODAY from Lviv, Ukraine.
March 20, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Andrea Mitchell: Gas-tax holiday proposals are ‘terrible climate policy’ 00:43 Full Panel: Biden, Xi offer conflicting accounts of call over Ukraine 07:47 Full Liz Cheney: 'Important that Putin not reap any rewards' from his invasion 07:31 Full Sen. Murphy: U.S. involvement in Ukraine ‘is going to increase’ if Russia continues targeting civilians 06:26 Full NATO Sec. General: 'Our core responsibility is to protect 1 billion people living in … NATO countries' 08:22 NATO Sec. Gen.: We've 'trained' Ukrainian armed forces 'for many years' 01:16