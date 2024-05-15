Boeing faces possible criminal charges over 2 crashes
03:08
Hoda sits down with Selena Gomez and Vivek Murthy on podcast
01:42
Now Playing
Inflation relocation: Some are getting paid to move to rural cities
04:10
UP NEXT
TikTok creators sue government, say law violates 1st amendment
00:22
Miniature poodle crowned top dog at 2024 Westminster Dog Show
00:53
8 killed when bus carrying farmworkers collides with pickup truck
00:27
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut, scoring 20 points
02:27
Pod of orcas sink 50-foot yacht in Moroccan waters
02:46
Inflation rates are ticking up: How long could it last?
02:11
NTSB report blames bridge collapse on ship’s electrical failure
02:06
Trump’s hush money trial is serving as audition for VP contenders
01:58
Trump defense puts Michael Cohen's credibility, motivation on trial
03:17
Hoda and Jenna praise Kelly Clarkson after weight loss comments
02:28
How to get your foot in the door during a tough job market
04:00
George Clooney to make Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow
00:32
Kristen Welker, husband John announce they’re welcoming 2nd baby
06:56
Kelly Clarkson says weight loss is aided by prescription medication
02:54
Jets flying in formation at air show touch wings in scary close call
00:23
Prosecutors in Kouri Richins case lays out evidence against her
02:19
Biden administration raises tariffs on electric cars from China
00:26
Inflation relocation: Some are getting paid to move to rural cities
04:10
Copied
Copied
As Americans continue to grapple with soaring consumer prices and inflation, some are taking offers to get paid to move to rural parts of the country. NBC’s Morgan Radford reports for TODAY.May 15, 2024
Boeing faces possible criminal charges over 2 crashes
03:08
Hoda sits down with Selena Gomez and Vivek Murthy on podcast
01:42
Now Playing
Inflation relocation: Some are getting paid to move to rural cities
04:10
UP NEXT
TikTok creators sue government, say law violates 1st amendment
00:22
Miniature poodle crowned top dog at 2024 Westminster Dog Show
00:53
8 killed when bus carrying farmworkers collides with pickup truck
00:27
Caitlin Clark makes WNBA debut, scoring 20 points
02:27
Pod of orcas sink 50-foot yacht in Moroccan waters
02:46
Inflation rates are ticking up: How long could it last?
02:11
NTSB report blames bridge collapse on ship’s electrical failure
02:06
Trump’s hush money trial is serving as audition for VP contenders
01:58
Trump defense puts Michael Cohen's credibility, motivation on trial
03:17
Hoda and Jenna praise Kelly Clarkson after weight loss comments
02:28
How to get your foot in the door during a tough job market
04:00
George Clooney to make Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow
00:32
Kristen Welker, husband John announce they’re welcoming 2nd baby
06:56
Kelly Clarkson says weight loss is aided by prescription medication
02:54
Jets flying in formation at air show touch wings in scary close call
00:23
Prosecutors in Kouri Richins case lays out evidence against her
02:19
Biden administration raises tariffs on electric cars from China