Rupert Grint and Lauren Ambrose talk season 3 of ‘Servant’

Rupert Grint and Lauren Ambrose join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about where their characters are in the new season of the Apple TV+ series “Servant.” Grint also talks about the reunion of the cast of “Harry Potter” and says his baby daughter recognizes him in trailers for the magical saga. “She has a PEZ dispenser with my head on it, so she’s quite familiar.”Jan. 28, 2022