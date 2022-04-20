IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Run DMC’s Darryl McDaniels talks bullying in new children’s book

04:15

Run DMC’s Darryl McDaniels joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about channeling his love for hip hop in a new way with his children’s book, “Darryl’s Dream,” that addresses bullying. McDaniels says he hopes kids take away the message that “you are perfect just the way you are,” adding, “you can be and do anything you want to do.”April 20, 2022

