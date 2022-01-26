Rumor has it, Adele reportedly postponed Vegas residency over clash with management
Justin Sylvester, host of “Daily Pop” on E!, joins Hoda and Jenna to share the latest scoop on Adele recently postponing her Las Vegas residency. Justin reports that Adele’s tearful apology over cancelling the concerts due to COVID-19 could actually be due to a clash she had with production.Jan. 26, 2022
