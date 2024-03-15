Ruling on Fani Willis expected in Trump’s Georgia case
A ruling is expected Friday in Donald Trump’s Georgia election interference case surrounding Fani Willis and her ability to stay on the trial. NBC’s Laura Jarrett joins TODAY with analysis.March 15, 2024
