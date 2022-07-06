IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham called to testify in election probe

Some of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies, including Rudy Giuliani and Senator Lindsey Graham, have been subpoenaed to testify in a Georgia grand jury investigation. The probe is looking into whether the former president tried to interfere with the 2020 election results in the state. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.July 6, 2022

