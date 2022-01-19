Rudy Giuliani, 3 other Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
00:20
Share this -
copied
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas on Tuesday for Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. All four were involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.Jan. 19, 2022
UP NEXT
Russia could attack Ukraine at 'very short notice': Secretary Blinken
02:38
Biden administration launches website for free at-home COVID-19 tests
02:15
New York AG: 'Significant evidence' suggesting fraud by Trump and two of his children
00:43
Major challenges continue to face Biden 1 year into presidency
02:07
AT&T, Verizon delay launching 5G near some airports
02:30
Vietnamese refugees pay it forward with sponsorship program