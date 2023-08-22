RSV vaccine eligibility expands, COVID numbers on the rise
The FDA on Monday expanded RSV vaccine eligibility to pregnant mothers in order to protect their babies. Meanwhile, as COVID numbers see an uptick, a new booster is on the way. Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to break down what you need to know.Aug. 22, 2023
