Follow live updates: The latest on Queen Elizabeth II's health amid 'concerns' from doctors

Royal expert talks process of succession in British monarchy

NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew shares insights on Queen Elizabeth’s health and what will happen in terms of succession in the event she does not recover. “There are moments where the next in line becomes the king, and it’s not on the coronation, it’s on the moment that the parent dies,” she says.Sept. 8, 2022

Live Updates: The latest on Queen Elizabeth II

