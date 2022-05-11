IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Roy Wood Jr. addresses rumors he’ll take over for James Corden

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy

    05:31

  • BTS to release new anthology album 'Proof' on CDs only!

    00:53

  • Apple says goodbye to the iPod after 21 years

    01:07

  • ‘The Wizard of Oz’ returning to theaters to celebrate Judy Garland

    00:20

  • Adam Sandler teams up with LeBron James for Netflix project

    01:00

  • Stars of 'Stranger Things' dish on fourth and final season

    04:34

  • Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

    07:13

  • Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement

    02:10

  • Elon Musk says he would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter

    00:23

  • Celebrity chef Mario Batali found not guilty of sexual misconduct

    00:22

  • Josh Groban talks new ‘Harmony’ tour, rehearsal that ‘got weird’

    02:40

  • Taylor Swift has no problem with Joe Alwyn’s romance scenes

    04:48

  • Sophie Turner says she cried after first meeting Joe Jonas

    02:00

  • Chris Pratt on what it’s like having Maria Shriver as mother-in-law

    04:38

  • Bobby Moynihan talks ‘Mr. Mayor,’ his favorite ‘SNL’ moment

    04:17

  • Drive for 5: Hélio Castroneves talks going for 5th Indy 500 win

    04:06

  • 'Phoodle' is Wordle for foodies -- and Martha Stewart is a fan!

    00:38

  • Dolly Parton to perform in Taco Bell's 'Mexican Pizza: The Musical'

    00:52

  • Ray Romano to play basketball coach Jim Valvano in new biopic

    00:44

TODAY

Roy Wood Jr. addresses rumors he’ll take over for James Corden

06:14

Roy Wood Jr. joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for a wide-raging interview covering his childhood, landing a job at “The Daily Show” and being a father to a competitive son. He also addresses rumors he might take over for James Corden when steps down as host of “The Late Late Show.”May 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Roy Wood Jr. addresses rumors he’ll take over for James Corden

    06:14
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda Kotb reveals what it was like to see herself after mastectomy

    05:31

  • BTS to release new anthology album 'Proof' on CDs only!

    00:53

  • Apple says goodbye to the iPod after 21 years

    01:07

  • ‘The Wizard of Oz’ returning to theaters to celebrate Judy Garland

    00:20

  • Adam Sandler teams up with LeBron James for Netflix project

    01:00

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All