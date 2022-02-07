IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 Valentine's Day gifts for everyone in your life

Rose-inspired gift ideas just in time for Valentine’s Day

04:40

Lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to help any last-minute shoppers get the perfect gift for Valentines Day. Her list includes beauty care staples like rosewater and rosehip seed facial oil, as well as candles, chocolate and wine.Feb. 7, 2022

