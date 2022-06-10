IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

TODAY

Rosé all day! Hoda and Jenna taste test celebrity brands

02:07

In honor of National Rosé Day, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are put to the test in a game called Celebrité Rosé where they must guess which celebrity rosé brand they are sipping on. The brands are made from Mary J. Blige, Post Malone, Cameron Diaz and Brad Pitt.June 10, 2022

