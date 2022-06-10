Rosé all day! Hoda and Jenna taste test celebrity brands

- Now Playing
Rosé all day! Hoda and Jenna taste test celebrity brands02:07
- UP NEXT
Joy Bauer shares recipes for quinoa summer salad, sangria pops04:41
Host a summer pasta party with this spaghetti aglio e olio recipe04:31
Try Valerie Bertinelli’s healthy salmon kebabs with herb sauce04:17
Valerie Bertinelli shares 2 light summer recipes packed with flavor04:36
Try this vegetable stew to get your family to eat more greens04:26
Homemade 'healthy' Coca-Cola? Hoda and Jenna try TikTok trend02:26
Try these healthy plant-based milk alternatives04:38
Jet Tila shares classic panang chicken curry and pad thai recipes03:54
‘Dirty Shirley' overtakes aperol spritz as drink of the summer01:19
Pull off the perfect Memorial Day picnic with these tips and hacks04:44
Serve up triple-decker burgers, potato salad at your next barbecue04:23
Ukrainian beer fosters ‘worldwide happy hour’ in support of Ukraine03:43
Copper Cow Coffee founder shares her Vietnamese inspiration04:56
Al Roker shares his ultimate summer grilling tips05:05
Skrewball Whiskey cofounder shares story of peanut butter spirit05:02
Turn your mojito into a marinade with this fun chicken recipe04:37
Hoda and Jenna try their hand at cooking with a Michelin star chef04:36
Orange juice and cereal? Hoda and Jenna try unusual food combos01:49
Try these vegetable waffles, sorbet mimosas for Mother’s Day05:20
- Now Playing
Rosé all day! Hoda and Jenna taste test celebrity brands02:07
- UP NEXT
Joy Bauer shares recipes for quinoa summer salad, sangria pops04:41
Host a summer pasta party with this spaghetti aglio e olio recipe04:31
Try Valerie Bertinelli’s healthy salmon kebabs with herb sauce04:17
Valerie Bertinelli shares 2 light summer recipes packed with flavor04:36
Try this vegetable stew to get your family to eat more greens04:26
Play All
Play All