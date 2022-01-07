Rooney Mara lands role of Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn
00:34
Share this -
copied
Rooney Mara is set to produce and star in an upcoming film with Apple Studios about Audrey Hepburn. While details of the plot are scarce, “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadanino will take the lead behind the camera.Jan. 7, 2022
Now Playing
Rooney Mara lands role of Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn
00:34
UP NEXT
How to play Wordle, the new game that’s taking the internet by storm
02:20
From 1982: Peter Bogdanovich reflects on girlfriend Dorothy Stratten’s murder
01:26
Sheinelle Jones offers advice for divorced couples with children
04:54
Upcoming movies and shows to watch in 2022, from the Olympics to 'Avatar 2'
04:37
Fran Drescher talks new ‘Hotel Transylvania’ movie, binging ‘The Nanny’