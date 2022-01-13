IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ronnie Spector, 'Be My Baby' singer, dies at 78
Ronnie Spector, 'Be My Baby' singer, dies at 78
Groundbreaking music icon Ronnie Spector has died at 78. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Joe Fryer looks back at her life and voice, which helped provide the soundtrack of the 1960s.Jan. 13, 2022
