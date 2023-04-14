Ron DeSantis quietly signs 6-week abortion ban into law in Florida

$100,000 stolen from a truck in Philadelphia — all in dimes
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly signed a bill into law late Thursday night banning abortions in the state in almost all cases after six weeks. It comes as the issue of abortion is taking center stage in 2024 presidential campaign. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.April 14, 2023
