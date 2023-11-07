IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inside the race to recover a sunken ship and up to $20B in treasure
03:27
Man at center of love triangle takes stand at yoga teacher's trial
02:33
Here are the 5 candidates set to square off at GOP debate on NBC
00:37
Now Playing
Abortion access is at the center of key votes on election day
02:11
UP NEXT
Trump clashes with judge while on the witness stand
03:52
Netanyahu says Israel could be in Gaza for an ‘indefinite period’
02:21
Elderly Jewish man dies at dueling protests over Israel-Hamas war
02:00
Boy George announces he's joining 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway!
06:03
Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts
24:47
Tips to maximize credit card rewards in time for the holiday season
04:28
What's it like to report from the NFL sidelines? Get an inside look
05:13
NBC News granted rare access to Israeli troops in Gaza
02:03
TODAY celebrates Sheinelle Jones after she runs NYC Marathon
05:37
Jenna, Barbara Bush release new book called ‘Love Comes First’
06:56
Teacher’s ‘mystery reader’ joins her class — and proposes!
01:07
Tyson Foods recalls chicken nuggets over potential metal pieces
00:28
Damar Hamlin talks emotional return to field where he collapsed
03:09
Are the days of free returns going to be a thing of the past?
04:03
Family, ‘Friends’ cast attend Matthew Perry’s funeral
01:51
SAG-AFTRA split over Hollywood studios' 'last, best and final offer'
02:23
Abortion access is at the center of key votes on election day
02:11
Copied
Copied
Voters are already headed to the polls in key states where the battle over abortion could play a major role in deciding races with national implications for 2024. Meanwhile, Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president. NBC’s Dasha Burns reports for TODAY.Nov. 7, 2023
Inside the race to recover a sunken ship and up to $20B in treasure
03:27
Man at center of love triangle takes stand at yoga teacher's trial
02:33
Here are the 5 candidates set to square off at GOP debate on NBC
00:37
Now Playing
Abortion access is at the center of key votes on election day
02:11
UP NEXT
Trump clashes with judge while on the witness stand
03:52
Netanyahu says Israel could be in Gaza for an ‘indefinite period’
02:21
Elderly Jewish man dies at dueling protests over Israel-Hamas war
02:00
Boy George announces he's joining 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway!
06:03
Inspiration from the Start TODAY community and simple workouts
24:47
Tips to maximize credit card rewards in time for the holiday season
04:28
What's it like to report from the NFL sidelines? Get an inside look
05:13
NBC News granted rare access to Israeli troops in Gaza
02:03
TODAY celebrates Sheinelle Jones after she runs NYC Marathon
05:37
Jenna, Barbara Bush release new book called ‘Love Comes First’
06:56
Teacher’s ‘mystery reader’ joins her class — and proposes!
01:07
Tyson Foods recalls chicken nuggets over potential metal pieces
00:28
Damar Hamlin talks emotional return to field where he collapsed
03:09
Are the days of free returns going to be a thing of the past?
04:03
Family, ‘Friends’ cast attend Matthew Perry’s funeral
01:51
SAG-AFTRA split over Hollywood studios' 'last, best and final offer'