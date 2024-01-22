Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump

US forces on high alert amid fears of Israel-Hamas war widening
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended presidential campaign and thrown his support behind former President Donald Trump. This comes just one day before the New Hampshire primary, which is now a two-person race between Trump and Nikki Haley. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Jan. 22, 2024
