Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended presidential campaign and thrown his support behind former President Donald Trump. This comes just one day before the New Hampshire primary, which is now a two-person race between Trump and Nikki Haley. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Jan. 22, 2024

