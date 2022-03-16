Keith Richards quits smoking after 55 years: ‘A lot more air in the lungs’
The Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards opened up in a recent interview saying he has given up on smoking, revealing he quit two years ago and doesn’t miss it. The musician noted he had “ten times more wind,” when rehearsing for The Stones’ current tour.March 16, 2022
