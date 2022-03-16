IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Plan Your Vote: Find out the voting rules in your state, registration info and more.

  • Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’

    05:48

  • TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’

    01:46

  • 'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 2023

    01:10

  • Selena Gomez develops new series based on ‘Sixteen Candles’

    00:34

  • Stephanie Beatriz reveals she recorded ‘Encanto’ song while in labor

    00:58
  • Now Playing

    Keith Richards quits smoking after 55 years: ‘A lot more air in the lungs’

    00:33
  • UP NEXT

    Fake heiress Anna Sorokin still in US as she faces deportation

    00:29

  • Final police report reveals new details on Bob Saget’s last hours

    02:34

  • Sip or Spill: Watch Seth Meyers answer juicy questions from Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland

    04:02

  • Seth Meyers on new children’s book, Andy Samberg 'feud'

    05:55

  • Hoda Kotb and Kelly Rowland weigh in on stars going barefoot

    01:40

  • Judy Greer on ‘The Thing About Pam,’ playing everyone’s best friend

    05:17

  • Holly Hunter opens up on loss of William Hurt

    05:13

  • Seth Meyers on handling children’s fears, parenting anxiety

    04:50

  • Dwayne Johnson shares epic morning meal before gym workout

    00:32

  • Patrick Mahomes' mom shares cute throwback photo in honor of his wedding

    00:42

  • Get a first look at Obama’s nature series ‘Our Great National Parks’

    01:10

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda offers 'help' to children crazy for ‘Encanto’ music

    00:48

  • Dolly Parton turns down Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

    02:31

  • Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony talk friendship: ‘I love her!’

    05:53

TODAY

Keith Richards quits smoking after 55 years: ‘A lot more air in the lungs’

00:33

The Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards opened up in a recent interview saying he has given up on smoking, revealing he quit two years ago and doesn’t miss it. The musician noted he had “ten times more wind,” when rehearsing for The Stones’ current tour.March 16, 2022

  • Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’

    05:48

  • TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’

    01:46

  • 'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 2023

    01:10

  • Selena Gomez develops new series based on ‘Sixteen Candles’

    00:34

  • Stephanie Beatriz reveals she recorded ‘Encanto’ song while in labor

    00:58
  • Now Playing

    Keith Richards quits smoking after 55 years: ‘A lot more air in the lungs’

    00:33

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All