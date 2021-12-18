IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Roger Stone pleads the Fifth in front of Jan. 6 commission

TODAY

Roger Stone pleads the Fifth in front of Jan. 6 commission

Trump confidant and ally Roger Stone met with the Jan. 6 commission Friday and pleaded the Fifth, refusing to answer questions about his actions leading up to the Capitol attack. Stone is the latest witness to meet with the committee following Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. NBC's Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY. Dec. 18, 2021

