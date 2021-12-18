Roger Stone pleads the Fifth in front of Jan. 6 commission
02:25
Share this -
copied
Trump confidant and ally Roger Stone met with the Jan. 6 commission Friday and pleaded the Fifth, refusing to answer questions about his actions leading up to the Capitol attack. Stone is the latest witness to meet with the committee following Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY. Dec. 18, 2021
Now Playing
Roger Stone pleads the Fifth in front of Jan. 6 commission
02:25
UP NEXT
‘Get vaccinated and you can avoid much of the serious disease’ behind COVID, doctor says
03:36
Hospitals brace for hard winter as COVID cases surge nationwide
02:21
TODAY's Sheinelle Jones shares inside look at new documentary on infertility
05:37
Lend a Hand: Al Roker delivers Christmas presents in Kentucky after tornado
03:57
Get an exclusive first look at Team USA’s new Olympic plane