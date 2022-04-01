Rockefeller Center’s flag art sends message to protect environment
02:41
Share this -
copied
9-year-old Ellie Levine and her mom join TODAY on the plaza to talk about the art Ellie designed for one of the 193 flags around Rockefeller Center that follows the theme, “One and Only Earth.” “I hope I can inspire a lot of kids to take care of the environment,” Levine says.April 1, 2022
Watch sweet reunion between a girl and her friend who works at a grocery store
04:08
March Madness: Steve Kornacki shares his final four predictions
04:08
Craig Melvin reflects on leaving MSNBC after a decade
01:02
Mt. Sinai launches first ever mobile prostate cancer unit in the US
09:05
Now Playing
Rockefeller Center’s flag art sends message to protect environment
02:41
UP NEXT
'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returns to ring in WWE's Wrestlemania