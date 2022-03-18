IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame refuses to pull Dolly Parton nomination

TODAY

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame refuses to pull Dolly Parton nomination

The queen of country Dolly Parton requested for her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination to be revoked, but the Rock Hall is rolling with their original decision. “We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent,” they said adding, “we are proud to have nominated her.” NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.March 18, 2022

