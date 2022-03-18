IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hoda Kotb and Maria Shriver surprise retired educator 03:23 Maria Shriver reveals embarrassing interaction with Robert Redford 03:01
Seth Meyers talks new baby and children's book with Willie Geist 00:49 'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlin, Claudia Jessie give tour of set 00:36 Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission 00:36 Hoda and Maria test their luck with St. Patrick's Day game 03:15 Danielle Radcliffe talks making 'The Lost City' and 'Weird Al' biopic 05:45 Child asks Ryan Reynolds if he really kisses Zoe Saldana in 'Adam Project' 00:45 Sean Penn unrecognizable in trailer for Watergate series 'Gaslit' 00:49 See first trailer for Mike Myers' new series 'The Pentaverate' 01:02 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant flubs popular 'Sweet Dreams' lyric 01:13 Netflix brings back Volodymyr Zelenskyy's comedy series 00:42 Josh Peck gets candid about weight loss, addiction and happiness 09:10 Kelly Roland-inspired outfits that will take your wardrobe up a notch 03:53 Quinta Brunson on 'Abbott Elementary' being renewed for 2nd season 05:50 Grammys, Sandra Bullock, Rihanna: Get the latest Hollywood scoop 05:27 Kelly Rowland on body insecurity and being compared to Beyonce 04:01 Scott Wolf talks dogs and new Netflix movie, 'Rescued by Ruby' 05:42 This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria 04:15 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame refuses to pull Dolly Parton nomination 01:55
The queen of country Dolly Parton requested for her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination to be revoked, but the Rock Hall is rolling with their original decision. “We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent,” they said adding, “we are proud to have nominated her.” NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.
March 18, 2022
Seth Meyers talks new baby and children's book with Willie Geist 00:49 'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlin, Claudia Jessie give tour of set 00:36 Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission 00:36