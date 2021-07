A Grammy-winning member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Darlene Love is marking her 80th birthday with a special concert in New York City. Joining TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in the studio, she admits, “For the first time in my life, I’m nervous!” She talks about her friendship with Elvis Presley: “A gentle giant.” She also gets special video messages from Dionne Warwick and Paul Shaffer.