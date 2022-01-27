Self-driving trucks could be the solution to the truck driver shortage

Imagine seeing an 18-wheeler with no driver behind the wheel. Aurora Innovation is one-step ahead, the company already has autonomous trucks cruising highways across the country. The trucks are built with self-driving technology and have sensors tracking what’s going on in other lanes, as well as an onboard computer guiding the way. Right now, there are seasoned truck drivers along for the ride, but NBC’s Jake Ward explores a world where these trucks travel solo.Jan. 27, 2022