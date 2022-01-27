Self-driving trucks could be the solution to the truck driver shortage
03:26
Share this -
copied
Imagine seeing an 18-wheeler with no driver behind the wheel. Aurora Innovation is one-step ahead, the company already has autonomous trucks cruising highways across the country. The trucks are built with self-driving technology and have sensors tracking what’s going on in other lanes, as well as an onboard computer guiding the way. Right now, there are seasoned truck drivers along for the ride, but NBC’s Jake Ward explores a world where these trucks travel solo.Jan. 27, 2022
Now Playing
Self-driving trucks could be the solution to the truck driver shortage
03:26
UP NEXT
How artificial intelligence is taking over our decision making
04:54
Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots
04:34
Police face new challenge: Deadly and untraceable weapons made at home
03:22
Why 5G networks are cause for concern in air travel
04:12
How Snapchat is cracking down on sale of counterfeit drugs on the app