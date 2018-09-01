Robin Wright talks about Kevin Spacey on TODAY: ‘I didn’t know the man’ copied!

In an exclusive interview, “House of Cards” star Robin Wright talks about former co-star Kevin Spacey for the first time since the actor was fired from the show after being accused of sexual assault, allegations he has denied. “We were co-workers, we never socialized outside of work,” Wright told Savannah Guthrie. “I didn’t know the man.” Wright also talks about the changes in Hollywood since the #MeToo movement started.

Read More