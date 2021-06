Every year, funnymen Rob Riggle, David Koechner, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet and Jason Sudeikis put on the Big Slick, a charity event for child patients in their hometown of Kansas City. Riggle and Koechner join the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about this year’s edition, which will include a celebrity-studded virtual talent show. Koechner also talks about appearing on “The Celebrity Dating Game.”