Anthony Huber was one of the men shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges Friday. Huber's great aunt, Susan Hughs joins Weekend TODAY to speak out on the jury’s verdict and stresses that the defense in Rittenhouse's trial “stopped every attempt to say anything positive at all about any of the victims.” Nov. 20, 2021