Rita Moreno says she dated Elvis Presley to make Marlon Brando jealous

Legendary actor Rita Moreno sits down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about the loves (and lusts) of her life, including a fling with musician Elvis Presley after her then-boyfriend Marlon Brando was unfaithful. Moreno also discusses Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of ‘West Side Story’ and how another generation now gets to make memories with the classic musical.Dec. 3, 2021