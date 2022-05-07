IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Still need a Mother's Day gift? Score exclusive deals, last-minute gifts and more

  • Now Playing

    Rita Moreno credits women as her source of inspiration

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West pulling a ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

    01:19

  • David Letterman reveals Netflix show guest list including Will Smith

    00:30

  • Meet the goats stealing the show at the Kentucky Derby

    02:57

  • Mattea Roach’s ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak gets decided by $1 loss

    00:45

  • Eva Mendes on becoming a mom, if she’ll return to acting

    06:37

  • Phillipa Soo on ‘Suffs’ musical honoring women’s suffrage movement

    03:52

  • Watch new trailer for ‘GOT’ prequel series, ‘House of the Dragon,’

    00:46

  • Christy Turlington Burns on how running aligns with her nonprofit

    01:03

  • Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her

    00:41

  • Sam Rockwell on ‘American Buffalo’ nearly not getting to Broadway

    00:59

  • Rebel Wilson playfully admits to once locking teacher in a cupboard

    03:39

  • Rebel Wilson says she was guided into comedy roles due to weight

    04:48

  • Stephanie’s Rules: Career, love and money

    04:08

  • Hoda Kotb, Stephanie Ruhle on saying 'no:' It takes conviction

    03:41

  • May entertainment roundup: ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Hacks’

    04:47

  • Tom Cruise makes epic arrival in helicopter for ‘Top Gun’ premiere

    01:02

  • Coach Scott Drew talks rebuilding Baylor basketball

    05:01

  • Rebel Wilson shares how getting malaria led her to pursue acting

    05:24

  • Dolly Parton is officially voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

    01:58

TODAY

Rita Moreno credits women as her source of inspiration

00:57

In a sneak peek ahead of tonight’s “Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List” on NBC, TODAY’s Hoda Kotb sat down with Rita Moreno talking about where Moreno finds inspiration. Moreno says “just handling their lives and being a parent” takes an enormous amount of work for women.May 7, 2022

New NBC special 'Inspiring America' to honor people making an impact in the world

  • Now Playing

    Rita Moreno credits women as her source of inspiration

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West pulling a ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

    01:19

  • David Letterman reveals Netflix show guest list including Will Smith

    00:30

  • Meet the goats stealing the show at the Kentucky Derby

    02:57

  • Mattea Roach’s ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak gets decided by $1 loss

    00:45

  • Eva Mendes on becoming a mom, if she’ll return to acting

    06:37

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All